Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) PT Lowered to $1,830.00 at Cowen

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Cowen from $1,950.00 to $1,830.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.24% from the stock’s current price.

CMG has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,025.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,926.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,920.00 to $1,903.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,970.35.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,438.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,525.70 and its 200-day moving average is $1,616.95. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $1,277.41 and a 1 year high of $1,958.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.75, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.66 by $0.04. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 32.65%. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.36 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 31.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total transaction of $2,155,986.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 6,964 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,021,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,653 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill (Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.