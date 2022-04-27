ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ChromaDex Corporation and its subsidiaries supply phytochemical reference standards and reference materials, related contract services, and products for the dietary supplement, nutraceutical, food and beverage, functional food, pharmaceutical and cosmetic markets. ChromaDex’s core business strategy is to use the intellectual property harnessed by its expertise in the area of natural products and in the creation of reference materials to the industry as the basis for providing new and alternative, green, mass marketable products to its customers. The Company’s main priority is to create industry-accepted information, and to provide products and services to every layer of the functional food, pharmaceutical, personal care and dietary supplement markets. The company markets and sells its products in the United States and Canada. It offers its products through distributors in Europe, South America, Korea, India, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Mexico. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of ChromaDex in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ChromaDex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of ChromaDex from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of ChromaDex from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ChromaDex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.56.

ChromaDex stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.90. 493,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,111. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.76. The firm has a market cap of $129.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.72. ChromaDex has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $10.78.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $17.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.42 million. ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 40.22% and a negative return on equity of 70.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ChromaDex will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert N. Fried acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.16 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDXC. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of ChromaDex by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 956,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,999,000 after purchasing an additional 147,437 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 416,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 115,792 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of ChromaDex in the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 431,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 78,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of ChromaDex by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 225,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 72,852 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

