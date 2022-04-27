Church & Dwight Co., Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NYSE:CHD)

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.2625 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%.

Church & Dwight has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 27 consecutive years. Church & Dwight has a payout ratio of 30.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Church & Dwight to earn $3.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.05 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.5%.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Shares of Church & Dwight stock traded up $1.15 on Wednesday, hitting $103.74. 15,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,631,656. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Church & Dwight has a 52 week low of $80.76 and a 52 week high of $105.15. The company has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.43.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHD has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.38.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $1,644,884.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. 84.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Church & Dwight (Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.