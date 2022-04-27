Cian (NYSE:CIAN) and CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) Critical Analysis

Cian (NYSE:CIAN – Get Rating) and CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Cian and CooTek (Cayman)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cian N/A N/A N/A CooTek (Cayman) -4.82% N/A -11.73%

3.1% of Cian shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.7% of CooTek (Cayman) shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Cian and CooTek (Cayman), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cian 0 3 3 0 2.50 CooTek (Cayman) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cian presently has a consensus target price of $19.24, indicating a potential upside of 465.88%. Given Cian’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cian is more favorable than CooTek (Cayman).

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cian and CooTek (Cayman)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cian $81.20 million 2.89 -$38.50 million N/A N/A CooTek (Cayman) $272.15 million 0.05 -$13.88 million ($0.22) -0.91

CooTek (Cayman) has higher revenue and earnings than Cian.

Summary

Cian beats CooTek (Cayman) on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cian (Get Rating)

Cian PLC operates an online real estate classifieds platform in Russia. Its real estate platform connects millions of users, the real estate buyers, and renters to millions of real estate listings of various types, such as residential and commercial, primary and secondary, and urban and suburban for sale and rent. The company was formerly known as Solaredge Holdings Limited. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Larnaca, Cyprus.

About CooTek (Cayman) (Get Rating)

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. operates as a mobile internet company in the United States, the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages. The company also offers Fengdu Novel, a mobile application that provides users with free online novels; Fengdu Audiobooks; and short video series based on Fengdu Literature Platform content and IP resources. In addition, it provides casual games, including simulation games, such as Farm Hero and Idle Land King Tycoon; puzzle games comprising Hi Hamster; and educational games, such as Puzzle No. 1 and Idiom Hero. Further, the company offers fitness applications comprising Walk Walk; Drink Water Reminder that helps users drink an appropriate amount of water on a daily basis; Happy Jogging, a free pedometer mobile application; and Hailaidian, a mobile application that provides pictures, videos, and music to decorate the call interface and help users have fun when receiving phone calls. It distributes its products and acquires users primarily through user downloads from digital distribution platforms and pre-installations on mobile devices. CooTek (Cayman) Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

