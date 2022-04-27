Cian PLC’s (NYSE:CIAN) Lock-Up Period Set To End on May 4th

Cian’s (NYSE:CIAN – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, May 4th. Cian had issued 18,213,400 shares in its initial public offering on November 5th. The total size of the offering was $291,414,400 based on an initial share price of $16.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.24.

NYSE CIAN opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. Cian has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $18.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cian during the fourth quarter worth $1,229,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Cian during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,699,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Cian during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,787,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Cian during the fourth quarter valued at about $840,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in shares of Cian during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,501,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Cian PLC operates an online real estate classifieds platform in Russia. Its real estate platform connects millions of users, the real estate buyers, and renters to millions of real estate listings of various types, such as residential and commercial, primary and secondary, and urban and suburban for sale and rent.

