CIBC Lowers Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target to C$167.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$169.00 to C$167.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.00% from the company’s previous close.

CNR has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$168.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$187.00 to C$184.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$167.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Canadian National Railway to a “buy” rating and set a C$145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$154.91.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

CNR traded down C$0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$156.07. The company had a trading volume of 883,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,789. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$160.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$158.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.78. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of C$125.00 and a 1 year high of C$171.48. The company has a market cap of C$109.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.68.

Canadian National Railway ( TSE:CNR Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported C$1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.53 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.68 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Canadian National Railway news, Director James E. O’connor purchased 579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$168.27 per share, with a total value of C$97,430.07. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,843,616.47. Also, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$153.30, for a total value of C$613,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,299,521.58. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,101 shares of company stock valued at $4,488,891.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.