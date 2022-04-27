Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.06.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDTX opened at $0.78 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.34. Cidara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $2.39.

Cidara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CDTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 465.76% and a negative net margin of 89.48%. The company had revenue of $7.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cidara Therapeutics will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $827,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 4.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 381,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 17,456 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 7.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,120,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 73,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.27% of the company’s stock.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

