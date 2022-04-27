Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CDTX. Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.54.

NASDAQ:CDTX opened at $0.78 on Wednesday. Cidara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $2.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.34.

Cidara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CDTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 465.76% and a negative net margin of 89.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cidara Therapeutics will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDTX. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $827,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 381,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 17,456 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,120,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 73,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 46.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

