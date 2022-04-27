Citigroup Inc. (C) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.51 on May 27th

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th.

Citigroup has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.8% annually over the last three years. Citigroup has a payout ratio of 27.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Citigroup to earn $7.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.7%.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $50.23 on Wednesday. Citigroup has a one year low of $49.04 and a one year high of $80.29. The company has a market cap of $99.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.19.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.03). Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in C. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on C shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.10.

Citigroup Company Profile (Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

