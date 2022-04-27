Citigroup Lowers Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target to $134.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Citigroup from $138.00 to $134.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.25% from the company’s previous close.

EW has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.50.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $116.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.65, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.08. Edwards Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.61.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 28.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.04, for a total transaction of $2,440,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,520.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $3,583,429.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 216,859 shares of company stock worth $24,110,684. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $839,720,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,040,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,389,659,000 after buying an additional 4,007,132 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $343,789,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,722,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,166,375,000 after buying an additional 2,548,909 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,401,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $570,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,795 shares during the period. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

