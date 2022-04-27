Citigroup Lowers Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target to $160.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $187.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential downside of 5.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TXN. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Raymond James downgraded Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.33.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $168.44 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $161.04 and a 1-year high of $202.26. The firm has a market cap of $155.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $174.92 and a 200-day moving average of $182.77.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $5,938,739.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $698,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,601 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,383. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 7.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 829,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,531,000 after purchasing an additional 57,658 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 115,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,246,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Socorro Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 22.2% during the third quarter. Socorro Asset Management LP now owns 59,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,448,000 after buying an additional 10,833 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 6.1% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundamentun LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

