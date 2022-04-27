Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) Increases Dividend to $0.28 Per Share

Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 21st, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This is a boost from Citizens & Northern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Citizens & Northern has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Citizens & Northern has a dividend payout ratio of 55.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Citizens & Northern to earn $2.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.7%.

Citizens & Northern stock opened at $23.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Citizens & Northern has a 12 month low of $23.73 and a 12 month high of $27.99. The stock has a market cap of $376.16 million, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.42.

CZNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens & Northern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citizens & Northern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Citizens & Northern by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 112.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 7.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. 27.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers lending products include commercial, mortgage, and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments, such as commercial letters-of-credit; and deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits.

