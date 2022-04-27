City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Director Buys $19,500.00 in Stock

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) Director Javier A. Reyes acquired 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.00 per share, with a total value of $19,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,234. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of City stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 996 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,656. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.98. City Holding has a 12-month low of $71.61 and a 12-month high of $86.30. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.59.

Get City alerts:

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. City had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 38.11%. As a group, analysts predict that City Holding will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. City’s payout ratio is 41.17%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CHCO. StockNews.com began coverage on City in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new position in shares of City in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of City in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of City by 300.0% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of City by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of City in the first quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

City Company Profile (Get Rating)

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.