Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Analysts expect Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) to announce $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Civista Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.63. Civista Bancshares posted earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Civista Bancshares.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $30.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share.

CIVB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Allen R. Nickles sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $120,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $1,433,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 132,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 57,581 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $768,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 115,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 28,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 145.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 27,937 shares during the period. 52.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CIVB traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.40. 733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,507. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.85. Civista Bancshares has a one year low of $21.40 and a one year high of $25.94. The company has a market cap of $334.19 million, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Civista Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 21.21%.

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

