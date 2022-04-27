CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) Short Interest Up 850.0% in April

CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 850.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of CKX Lands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.
Shares of CKX stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $11.62. 17,982 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,463. The firm has a market cap of $22.54 million, a P/E ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 0.13. CKX Lands has a 1-year low of $10.21 and a 1-year high of $19.58.
About CKX Lands (Get Rating)
CKX Lands, Inc engages in the ownership and management of land in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Surface, and Timber. The company leases its properties for minerals, such as oil and gas; raising and harvesting timber; and surface uses comprising agriculture, right of ways, and hunting.
