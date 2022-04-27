CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) Short Interest Up 850.0% in April

CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 850.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of CKX Lands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of CKX stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $11.62. 17,982 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,463. The firm has a market cap of $22.54 million, a P/E ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 0.13. CKX Lands has a 1-year low of $10.21 and a 1-year high of $19.58.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CKX Lands stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CKX Lands, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:CKX Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned 0.48% of CKX Lands as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CKX Lands

CKX Lands, Inc engages in the ownership and management of land in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Surface, and Timber. The company leases its properties for minerals, such as oil and gas; raising and harvesting timber; and surface uses comprising agriculture, right of ways, and hunting.

