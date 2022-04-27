Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.83.

Several brokerages have commented on YOU. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Clear Secure from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Clear Secure from $62.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clear Secure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Clear Secure from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Clear Secure from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.33 per share, with a total value of $100,054.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,061,159 shares in the company, valued at $291,240,316.47. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,138,265 shares of company stock valued at $28,721,068.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,098,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 12,938.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 12,938 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Clear Secure by 1,709.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 180,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,427,000 after buying an additional 170,930 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers raised its holdings in Clear Secure by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 503,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,672,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Clear Secure by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. 54.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YOU stock opened at $29.96 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.04. Clear Secure has a 52-week low of $18.79 and a 52-week high of $65.70.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $80.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.12 million. Clear Secure had a negative net margin of 19.38% and a negative return on equity of 29.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Clear Secure will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Clear Secure, Inc provides a member-centric secure identity platform in the United States. The company's secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. It also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device.

