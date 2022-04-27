ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

CLRO stock opened at $0.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.29. ClearOne has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $3.28.

Get ClearOne alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLRO. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in ClearOne during the third quarter worth $851,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of ClearOne by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 641,653 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 245,393 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in shares of ClearOne by 5,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 210,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 206,000 shares during the period. 18.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ClearOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.