Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) EVP Keith Koci Purchases 4,500 Shares

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) EVP Keith Koci acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.14 per share, for a total transaction of $122,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 290,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,874,263.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:CLF traded up $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.42. The stock had a trading volume of 203,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,340,859. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.81 and a 12-month high of $34.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.31.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 80.10% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 199.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 917 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 59.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.99.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

