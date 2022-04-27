New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Upgraded by CLSA to Outperform

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at CLSA from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.33.

Shares of EDU stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.77. 75,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,986,283. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $164.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 196.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,714,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,165,000 after purchasing an additional 36,248,561 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,241,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,606,000 after purchasing an additional 11,340,959 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 294.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 39,165,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,212,000 after purchasing an additional 29,247,393 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at $74,058,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 626.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 30,108,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,721,000 after purchasing an additional 25,962,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

