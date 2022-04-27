CMC Materials (CCMP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.83 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.31. CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a positive return on equity of 22.85%. The business had revenue of $317.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. On average, analysts expect CMC Materials to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CCMP opened at $178.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. CMC Materials has a 12 month low of $119.19 and a 12 month high of $197.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.37 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 22nd. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently -73.60%.

CCMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Mizuho cut CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CMC Materials in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, CL King cut CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCMP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in CMC Materials by 138.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 233,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,849,000 after buying an additional 135,903 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in CMC Materials by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 189,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,324,000 after buying an additional 99,238 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CMC Materials by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,179,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $609,560,000 after buying an additional 61,177 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CMC Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,551,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in CMC Materials by 24.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,144,000 after buying an additional 13,323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

