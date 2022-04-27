CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 56.22% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share.

CME stock traded up $13.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $227.11. The stock had a trading volume of 47,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736,232. CME Group has a 1-year low of $185.79 and a 1-year high of $256.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $81.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $237.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 54.72%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CME shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of CME Group from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of CME Group from $275.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.33.

In other news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.96, for a total transaction of $1,166,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.36, for a total transaction of $733,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,650 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,564. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in CME Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,790,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,313,212,000 after purchasing an additional 164,311 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in CME Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,100,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,418,000 after purchasing an additional 17,569 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in CME Group by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in CME Group by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in CME Group by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

