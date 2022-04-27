CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 56.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

CME traded up $14.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $227.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736,232. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CME Group has a twelve month low of $185.79 and a twelve month high of $256.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.72%.

In other CME Group news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.30, for a total value of $175,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Sean Tully sold 3,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total value of $687,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,650 shares of company stock worth $7,814,564. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in CME Group by 217.8% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in CME Group by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities cut CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Compass Point raised their price objective on CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CME Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on CME Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.33.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

