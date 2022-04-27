CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for CNH Industrial in a report issued on Monday, April 25th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Owen now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.43.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

CNHI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.62.

CNHI opened at $13.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. CNH Industrial has a 52-week low of $13.21 and a 52-week high of $19.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.43. The company has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.70.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.3072 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This is a boost from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.13. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNHI. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial in the first quarter worth about $41,557,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 308,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,897,000 after buying an additional 90,880 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter worth about $848,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,437,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Institutional investors own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial Company Profile (Get Rating)

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.