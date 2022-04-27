CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 402,800 shares, an increase of 1,154.8% from the March 31st total of 32,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals by 286.2% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 81,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 60,721 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNSP stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.32. 1,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,625,349. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.74. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $2.68.

CNS Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CNSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Equities research analysts anticipate that CNS Pharmaceuticals will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CNS Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, an anthracycline that is in Phase I and II clinical trials that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

