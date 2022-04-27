Coca-Cola FEMSA (KOF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 12.90%. On average, analysts expect Coca-Cola FEMSA to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE KOF opened at $54.20 on Wednesday. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 1 year low of $46.62 and a 1 year high of $59.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $91.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.47.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $1.3528 dividend. This is an increase from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.76%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 10.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the fourth quarter worth $405,000. 4.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on KOF. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HSBC cut shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

