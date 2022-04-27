Coca-Cola FEMSA (KOF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 8.07%. On average, analysts expect Coca-Cola FEMSA to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KOF stock opened at $54.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.47. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 52 week low of $46.62 and a 52 week high of $59.07. The stock has a market cap of $91.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.74.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $1.3528 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.24. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio is 65.76%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOF. Monolith Advisors bought a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $405,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 18.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. 4.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on KOF. HSBC downgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola FEMSA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

