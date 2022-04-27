Coca-Cola FEMSA (KOF) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect Coca-Cola FEMSA to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.42. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. On average, analysts expect Coca-Cola FEMSA to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE KOF opened at $54.20 on Wednesday. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 12 month low of $46.62 and a 12 month high of $59.07. The company has a market cap of $91.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.47.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.3528 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 624,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,236,000 after acquiring an additional 181,909 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,811,000 after acquiring an additional 81,688 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 807.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 46,678 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 169.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 14,652 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,220,000 after acquiring an additional 12,174 shares during the period. 4.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KOF shares. HSBC downgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

