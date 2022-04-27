Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola Femsa S.A., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets and distributes soft drinks throughout the metropolitan area of Mexico City, in Southeastern Mexico and in metropolitan Buenos Aires, Argentina. The Company produces Coca-Cola, Sprite, Fresca, Quatro, Powerade, Extra Poma, Etiqueta Azul and Kin. “

KOF has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC downgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of NYSE KOF opened at $54.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.47. The company has a market cap of $91.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.86. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 12-month low of $46.62 and a 12-month high of $59.07.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 8.07%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KOF. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the first quarter worth $26,000. Monolith Advisors bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 60.3% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.46% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

