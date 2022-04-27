Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Cowen lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.84.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

NYSE KO traded down $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.05. 21,736,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,877,316. Coca-Cola has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $281.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.65.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Coca-Cola will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 14,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $831,079.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 153,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $9,979,893.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,877,440.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 512,819 shares of company stock worth $32,431,674. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coca-Cola (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.