Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Codiak BioSciences Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on development of exosome-based therapeutics for spanning oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular disease and infectious disease. Codiak BioSciences Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Get Codiak BioSciences alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CDAK. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Codiak BioSciences in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on Codiak BioSciences from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of Codiak BioSciences stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.31. 100,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,432. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.10 and a 200 day moving average of $9.18. Codiak BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.27 and a fifty-two week high of $27.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 4.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.28. Codiak BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 135.41% and a negative net margin of 162.01%. The business had revenue of $7.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Codiak BioSciences will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDAK. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Codiak BioSciences by 143.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Codiak BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Codiak BioSciences in the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Codiak BioSciences in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Codiak BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.27% of the company’s stock.

About Codiak BioSciences (Get Rating)

Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12 exosome therapeutic candidates for the treatment of various solid tumors.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Codiak BioSciences (CDAK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Codiak BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codiak BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.