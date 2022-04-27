Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of CVLY stock opened at $23.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.19. The company has a market cap of $225.91 million, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.64. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $24.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $20.13 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

In other news, Director John W. Giambalvo acquired 2,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.55 per share, with a total value of $45,362.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 4,882 shares of company stock worth $107,986. 4.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 351,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,588,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 3,369 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 370.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 5,139 shares during the period. 51.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; consume loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

