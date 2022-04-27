Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CVLY opened at $23.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.19. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $24.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.91 million, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.64.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $20.13 million during the quarter.

In other Codorus Valley Bancorp news, Director John W. Giambalvo acquired 2,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.55 per share, with a total value of $45,362.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 4,882 shares of company stock valued at $107,986. Insiders own 4.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 21.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 351,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 17.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 4.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 370.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares during the period. 51.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Codorus Valley Bancorp

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; consume loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

