Coeur Mining (CDE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.09). Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $207.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Coeur Mining to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CDE stock opened at $3.79 on Wednesday. Coeur Mining has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $11.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.61 and its 200 day moving average is $5.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.45 and a beta of 1.77.

In other Coeur Mining news, COO Michael Routledge purchased 11,760 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.26 per share, for a total transaction of $50,097.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Thomas S. Whelan acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $42,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 27,760 shares of company stock valued at $119,108 in the last quarter. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $7,969,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 347,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 47,069 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter worth $472,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Coeur Mining by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 172,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 8,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Coeur Mining by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 355,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 7,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

CDE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $8.00 to $5.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Noble Financial raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.54.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

