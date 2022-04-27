Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Cognizant Technology Solutions to post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its FY22 guidance at $4.46-4.60 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Cognizant Technology Solutions to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $82.27 on Wednesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $66.19 and a 12-month high of $93.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

In related news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total value of $422,948.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh Nambiar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $452,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,568 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTSH. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,434,319 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $127,252,000 after purchasing an additional 174,711 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,514 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTSH has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.50 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

