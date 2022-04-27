Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coinbase is the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange, trading some 50 different digital assets. “

COIN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.74.

Coinbase Global stock traded down $7.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $127.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,705,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,721,347. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.82. Coinbase Global has a 12-month low of $126.51 and a 12-month high of $368.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $171.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.42.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $1.38. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 46.23% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 325.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Coinbase Global will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total transaction of $209,861.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 26.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

