Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) PT Lowered to $165.00

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) had its price target cut by research analysts at TD Securities from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 44.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colliers International Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.22.

CIGI traded down $1.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.46. 9,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,410. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.37. Colliers International Group has a fifty-two week low of $103.59 and a fifty-two week high of $158.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 1.47.

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Rating ) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Colliers International Group had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a negative return on equity of 69.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Colliers International Group will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the third quarter worth $45,601,000. LRT Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter worth $5,219,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 53.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 146,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,731,000 after buying an additional 51,264 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the third quarter worth $612,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the third quarter worth $410,000. 65.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

