Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €10.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) has been given a €10.00 ($10.75) price objective by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price target points to a potential upside of 70.24% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($7.53) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.80 ($8.39) price target on Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.70 ($10.43) price objective on Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.20 ($8.82) target price on Commerzbank in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.10 ($8.71) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €8.37 ($9.00).

ETR CBK opened at €5.87 ($6.32) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €7.08 and a 200-day moving average price of €7.02. Commerzbank has a one year low of €5.01 ($5.38) and a one year high of €9.51 ($10.23). The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.32.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

