Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €7.80 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) has been assigned a €7.80 ($8.39) target price by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.79% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($11.83) price objective on Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €10.00 ($10.75) price objective on Commerzbank in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.70 ($10.43) price target on Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.20 ($8.82) price target on Commerzbank in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €10.70 ($11.51) price target on Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €8.37 ($9.00).

Shares of CBK opened at €5.87 ($6.32) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion and a PE ratio of 25.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €7.08 and a 200-day moving average price of €7.02. Commerzbank has a 12-month low of €5.01 ($5.38) and a 12-month high of €9.51 ($10.23).

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

