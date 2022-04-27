Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €9.70 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) has been given a €9.70 ($10.43) price objective by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 65.13% from the stock’s current price.

CBK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €10.00 ($10.75) target price on Commerzbank in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays set a €8.00 ($8.60) target price on Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €10.70 ($11.51) target price on Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($7.53) price objective on Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($11.83) price objective on Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €8.37 ($9.00).

CBK opened at €5.87 ($6.32) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion and a PE ratio of 25.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €7.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of €7.02. Commerzbank has a fifty-two week low of €5.01 ($5.38) and a fifty-two week high of €9.51 ($10.23).

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

