Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd.

TCFC stock opened at $41.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $233.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.88. Community Financial has a 12 month low of $33.13 and a 12 month high of $41.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.23.

Community Financial ( NASDAQ:TCFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $19.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.49 million. Community Financial had a net margin of 32.99% and a return on equity of 12.67%. On average, research analysts expect that Community Financial will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James F. Dimisa sold 1,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total transaction of $44,372.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCFC. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Community Financial by 144.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 6,144 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Community Financial by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $327,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 143,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.66% of the company’s stock.

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

