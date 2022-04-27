Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) Given a €170.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML – Get Rating) has been assigned a €170.00 ($182.80) price target by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s target price suggests a potential upside of 48.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ML. Royal Bank of Canada set a €174.00 ($187.10) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €151.00 ($162.37) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($182.80) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays set a €150.00 ($161.29) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €170.00 ($182.80) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €161.56 ($173.72).

Shares of ML stock opened at €114.55 ($123.17) on Wednesday. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 12 month low of €106.95 ($115.00) and a 12 month high of €130.85 ($140.70). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €120.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is €134.19.

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, racing, biking, motorcycles, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and people transport, agriculture, construction and industrial, mining and quarries, corporate fleets, tradesmen and professionals, civil and military operations, light rail, and aircraft.

