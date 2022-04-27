Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) Given a €170.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML – Get Rating) received a €170.00 ($182.80) price target from UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 48.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ML. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($182.80) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays set a €150.00 ($161.29) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($161.29) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €151.00 ($162.37) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €170.00 ($182.80) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €161.56 ($173.72).

Get Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions alerts:

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions stock opened at €114.55 ($123.17) on Wednesday. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a one year low of €106.95 ($115.00) and a one year high of €130.85 ($140.70). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €120.98 and a 200 day moving average of €134.19.

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, racing, biking, motorcycles, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and people transport, agriculture, construction and industrial, mining and quarries, corporate fleets, tradesmen and professionals, civil and military operations, light rail, and aircraft.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.