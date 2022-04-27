Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (SBS) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 29th

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, April 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.188 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, July 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP’s previous annual dividend of $0.07.

NYSE SBS opened at $9.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.02. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $11.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 101,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 34,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 212.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 128,325 shares during the last quarter. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

About Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (Get Rating)

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

