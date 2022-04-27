Comparing Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) & Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) and Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

Get Benson Hill alerts:

This table compares Benson Hill and Nestlé’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Benson Hill N/A -55.56% -17.27% Nestlé N/A N/A N/A

17.2% of Benson Hill shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Nestlé shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Benson Hill and Nestlé’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Benson Hill $147.21 million 4.22 -$126.25 million N/A N/A Nestlé $95.29 billion 3.78 $18.50 billion N/A N/A

Nestlé has higher revenue and earnings than Benson Hill.

Volatility & Risk

Benson Hill has a beta of 2.51, meaning that its share price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nestlé has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Benson Hill and Nestlé, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Benson Hill 0 1 3 0 2.75 Nestlé 1 3 6 0 2.50

Benson Hill presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 130.55%. Nestlé has a consensus target price of $110.80, suggesting a potential downside of 13.36%. Given Benson Hill’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Benson Hill is more favorable than Nestlé.

About Benson Hill (Get Rating)

Benson Hill, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products. The company's technology is applied in soybeans and yellow peas. It focuses on growing, packing, and selling fresh produce products to retail and food service customers. The company was formerly known as Benson Hill Biosystems, Inc. Benson Hill, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

About Nestlé (Get Rating)

Nestlé S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands. The company also provides coffee products under the Nescafé, Nespresso, Nescafé Dolce Gusto, Starbucks Coffee At Home, and Blue Bottle Coffee brands; culinary, chilled, and frozen foods under the Maggi, Hot Pockets, Stouffer's, Thomy, Jacks, TombStone, Herta, Buitoni, DiGiorno, and Lean Cuisine brands; dairy products under the Carnation, Nido, Coffee-Mate, and La Laitière brands; and drinks under the Nesquik, Nestea, Nescafé, and Milo brands. In addition, it offers food service products under the Milo, Nescafé, Maggi, Chef, Nestea, Stouffer's, Chef-Mate, Sjora, Minor's, and Lean Cuisine brand names; healthcare nutrition products under the Boost, Peptamen, Resource, Optifast, and Nutren Junior brands; ice cream products under the Dreyer's, Mövenpick, Häagen-Dazs, Nestlé Ice Cream, and Extrême brands; and pet care products under the Purina, ONE, Alpo, Felix, Pro Plan, Cat Chow, Fancy Feast, Bakers, Friskies, Dog Chow, Beneful, and Gourmet brands. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Vevey, Switzerland.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Benson Hill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benson Hill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.