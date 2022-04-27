Comparing Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) and Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Rating) and Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Gemini Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares Gemini Therapeutics and Assembly Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gemini Therapeutics N/A N/A -$71.87 million ($1.81) -0.83 Assembly Biosciences $6.25 million 15.55 -$129.85 million ($3.02) -0.67

Gemini Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Assembly Biosciences. Gemini Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Assembly Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Gemini Therapeutics and Assembly Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gemini Therapeutics N/A -48.35% -43.70% Assembly Biosciences N/A -40.44% -35.97%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.0% of Gemini Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.5% of Assembly Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 12.9% of Gemini Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Assembly Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Gemini Therapeutics and Assembly Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gemini Therapeutics 0 3 2 0 2.40 Assembly Biosciences 0 3 2 0 2.40

Gemini Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $6.90, indicating a potential upside of 356.95%. Assembly Biosciences has a consensus price target of $7.92, indicating a potential upside of 292.08%. Given Gemini Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Gemini Therapeutics is more favorable than Assembly Biosciences.

Volatility and Risk

Gemini Therapeutics has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Assembly Biosciences has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Gemini Therapeutics beats Assembly Biosciences on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gemini Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein to treat dry AMD patients. The company also develops GEM307 for treatment of systemic diseases. Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Assembly Biosciences (Get Rating)

Assembly Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Vebicorvir, which as completed Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with chronic HBV infection. It is also developing ABI-H3733 that has completed Phase 1a clinical study, and ABI-4334, which is in pre-clinical trials for the treatment of HBV. The company has collaboration agreements with BeiGene, Ltd. and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation; and Antios Therapeutics, Inc. to evaluate a triple combination treatment in patients with chronic hepatitis B virus infection. It also has strategic license agreements with Indiana University Research and Technology Corporation; and Door Pharmaceuticals, LLC. The company was formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Assembly Biosciences, Inc. in June 2014. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gemini Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gemini Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.