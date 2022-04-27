Comparing InterCloud Systems (OTCMKTS:ICLD) & Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z)

InterCloud Systems (OTCMKTS:ICLD – Get Rating) and Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares InterCloud Systems and Zillow Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InterCloud Systems N/A N/A N/A Zillow Group -6.48% -7.26% -4.19%

This table compares InterCloud Systems and Zillow Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InterCloud Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Zillow Group $8.15 billion 1.23 -$527.78 million ($2.08) -19.23

InterCloud Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zillow Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.6% of Zillow Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of InterCloud Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of Zillow Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for InterCloud Systems and Zillow Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InterCloud Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Zillow Group 0 2 3 0 2.60

Zillow Group has a consensus target price of $130.00, indicating a potential upside of 225.00%. Given Zillow Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Zillow Group is more favorable than InterCloud Systems.

Volatility and Risk

InterCloud Systems has a beta of 2.9, meaning that its stock price is 190% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zillow Group has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Zillow Group beats InterCloud Systems on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InterCloud Systems (Get Rating)

InterCloud Systems, Inc. provides networking orchestration and automation for software-defined networking (SDN) and network function virtualization environments to telecommunications service provider and corporate enterprise markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Applications and Infrastructure and Professional Services. The Applications and Infrastructure segment provides applications and services, including SDN training, SDN software development and integration, and vertical network function validation; and cabling and other field installations, as well as designs, engineers, installs, and maintains various types of Wi-Fi and DAS networks to enterprise customers. The Professional Services segment engages in the design and deployment of SDN and software-defined wide area networking solutions for enterprise and carrier accounts. The company is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Zillow Group (Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc., a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services. The IMT segment offers premier agent, rentals, and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display, and other advertising, as well as business software solutions. The Mortgage segment provides home loans; and marketing products including custom quote and connect services. Its portfolio of brands includes Zillow Rentals, Trulia, StreetEasy, Zillow Closing Services, HotPads, and Out East. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

