Comparing Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) & NextNav (NASDAQ:NN)

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) and NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

This table compares Teledyne Technologies and NextNav’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teledyne Technologies $4.61 billion 4.73 $445.30 million $9.91 46.68 NextNav $760,000.00 941.40 -$144.67 million N/A N/A

Teledyne Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than NextNav.

Volatility & Risk

Teledyne Technologies has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextNav has a beta of 1.84, suggesting that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Teledyne Technologies and NextNav’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teledyne Technologies 9.65% 11.53% 5.84% NextNav N/A -219.22% -20.11%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Teledyne Technologies and NextNav, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teledyne Technologies 1 1 4 0 2.50 NextNav 0 0 3 0 3.00

Teledyne Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $507.80, indicating a potential upside of 9.78%. NextNav has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 115.92%. Given NextNav’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NextNav is more favorable than Teledyne Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.4% of Teledyne Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Teledyne Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Teledyne Technologies beats NextNav on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras for industrial machine vision and automated quality control, as well as for medical, research, and scientific applications; and infrared and X-ray spectra for use in industrial, government, and medical applications, as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters. This segment also offers thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions. The company's Aerospace and Defense Electronics segment provides electronic components and subsystems, as well as communications products, such as defense electronics, environment interconnects, data acquisition and communications equipment for aircraft, components and subsystems for wireless and satellite communications, and general aviation batteries. Its Engineered Systems segment offers systems engineering and integration, technology development, and manufacturing solutions for defense, space, environmental, and energy applications; and designs and manufactures electrochemical energy systems and electronics for military applications. The company markets and sells its products and services through a direct internal sales force, as well as third-party sales representatives and distributors. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California.

NextNav Company Profile (Get Rating)

NextNav Inc. provides next generation global positioning system (GPS) and 3D geolocation services. The company delivers next generation positioning, navigation, and timing solutions through its network-based Pinnacle and TerraPoiNT solutions. Its Pinnacle 3D geolocation service is commercially available in approximately 4,400 cities and towns in the United States; and its TerraPoiNT terrestrial-based encrypted network has deployments in 51 total markets nationally. The company sells its solutions directly to customers or through partners. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.