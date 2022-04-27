Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of CTG stock opened at $9.35 on Wednesday. Computer Task Group has a 52-week low of $6.77 and a 52-week high of $10.95. The stock has a market cap of $143.44 million, a PE ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.85.

Computer Task Group ( NASDAQ:CTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $112.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.66 million. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 11.20%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Computer Task Group will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 283,494 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Minerva Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 1,228,729 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,251,000 after buying an additional 11,325 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 56,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Lewis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group during the 4th quarter worth about $3,541,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. 53.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services.

