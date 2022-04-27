Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Computer Task Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Get Computer Task Group alerts:

Shares of CTG stock opened at $9.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.38 and a 200-day moving average of $8.85. The company has a market cap of $143.44 million, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.74. Computer Task Group has a one year low of $6.77 and a one year high of $10.95.

Computer Task Group ( NASDAQ:CTG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $112.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.66 million. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 11.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Computer Task Group will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Computer Task Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 30,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Computer Task Group by 15.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Computer Task Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 283,494 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Computer Task Group by 15.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Finally, Fosun International Ltd boosted its position in Computer Task Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 56,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

Computer Task Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Task Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Task Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.