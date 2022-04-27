Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Shares of CHCI stock opened at $4.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.84. The company has a market cap of $39.03 million, a P/E ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. Comstock Holding Companies has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $8.24.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHCI. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Holding Companies during the second quarter worth $110,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Holding Companies during the third quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 4.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 5,457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc develops, operates, and manages of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties primarily in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. The company operates a portfolio of 34 operating assets, which include 14 commercial assets totaling approximately 2.2 million square feet; 6 multifamily assets totaling 1,636 units; and 14 commercial garages with approximately 11,000 parking spaces.

